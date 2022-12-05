Poll: How much do you plan on spending for Christmas this year?

People out last minute shopping in Dublin city centre on Christmas Eve, 2020.

NEW RESEARCH FROM the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has revealed that the average person expects to spend close to €1,200 on Christmas this year.

It’s an increase of 20% on the expected spend among consumers last year, while households with children are due to spend close to €1,600, an increase of around €200.

Price increases were cited by 73% of consumers as the reason for increased spending this year, while a want to ‘make Christmas extra special this year’ was also a key reason for 42% of shoppers.

