Salaries, expenses and Dáil renovations: How much will 14 new TDs cost the state?

FOURTEEN NEW TDS are set to take their seats in Dáil Éireann come the conclusion of the next general election, as recommended by the Electoral Commission in a report published today.

This would bring the total number of TDs in the Dáil to 174, ensuring that the ratio of TDs to voters remains constitutional as the population grows. Under the constitution, there must be one TD for every 20,000 to 30,000 people.

The population of the country reached 5.15 million in the last census, which is why the Commission has recommended adding the 14 new seats.

What does a TD cost the state?

In total, the 14 new TDs could cost the state as much as €‎2.3 million per year in salary and allowances.

TDs earn a standard salary of €‎107,376 but they also have the option to avail of allowances for various things like travel, accommodation, mobile phones and setting up constituency offices.

The amount each TD claims in expenses and allowances depends on a number of factors, including how far they have to travel to attend the Dáil. The travel and accommodation allowance ranges from €9,000 to just over €34,000.

If a TD claims the maximum amount in every allowance category, the total sum they receive from the state in a year comes to roughly €‎170,500.

Chief executive of the Electoral Commission Art O’Leary spoke to The Explainer podcast about the changes to Ireland’s political map and makeup.

When asked if the cost of adding the new TDs to the Dáil had been considered he said: “No, not at all. I mean, it’s not something that’s in our terms of reference.”

O’Leary explained that the subject of cost “didn’t even feature in any conversations” at the thirteen meetings the Commission has held since 9 February, adding that it was “a matter for others”.

The physical seats themselves will have to be found somewhere in Leinster House though, a task that falls to the Office of Public Works (OPW). As each TD gets their own office in the building, space will need to be found for those, too.

The OPW told The Journal that it is planning works to the main chamber to accommodate additional numbers and is examining the property within the complex to identify where potential extra numbers can be accommodated.