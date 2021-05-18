Poll: How often do you change your online passwords?

THE PRIVATE PERSONAL information belonging to potentially tens of thousands of Irish people could be sold on the darkweb to the highest bidder unless some form of deal is brokered with the hackers, senior sources have warned as the massive HSE cyberattack enters its fifth day.

The HSE has been left reeling by what has been described as the “biggest ever cyber attack” in State history.

The ongoing fallout of the cyber attack has placed a renewed focus on the security of people’s data online. Many people have been hacked online – whether they realise it or not.

People are consistently warned to make sure their passwords are difficult to guess, use an authenticator system, or change them regularly. However, not everyone acts on this advice.

