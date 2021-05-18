#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: How often do you change your online passwords?

The ongoing fallout of the cyber attack on the HSE has placed a renewed focus on the security of people’s data online.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 18 May 2021, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 8,390 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5440112
Image: Shutterstock/kpatyhka
Image: Shutterstock/kpatyhka

THE PRIVATE PERSONAL information belonging to potentially tens of thousands of Irish people could be sold on the darkweb to the highest bidder unless some form of deal is brokered with the hackers, senior sources have warned as the massive HSE cyberattack enters its fifth day.

The HSE has been left reeling by what has been described as the “biggest ever cyber attack” in State history.

The ongoing fallout of the cyber attack has placed a renewed focus on the security of people’s data online. Many people have been hacked online – whether they realise it or not.

People are consistently warned to make sure their passwords are difficult to guess, use an authenticator system, or change them regularly. However, not everyone acts on this advice.

We want to know: How often do you change your online passwords?


Poll Results:

I never change them (1076)
At least once a year (256)
Once every few months (172)
At least once a month (79)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie