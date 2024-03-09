Here's what you need to know about referendum count day

THE VOTES HAVE been cast and today the results of the referendums on Family and Care will be revealed.

The last vote of this nature in Ireland was held in 2019, so you might be a little rusty on the nuts-and-bolts of the process.

At 9am, various count centres around the country will open the first ballot boxes to begin the count.

Results for individual constituencies will then be fed into the central results centre at Dublin Castle.

The 39th Amendment on the Family will be counted first.

Once complete, the overall national result for this specific referendum will be announced by the Referendum Returning Officer, Barry Ryan, at Dublin Castle.

Once the results for the Family referendum have been announced, the counting of the ballots for the 40th Amendment on care will begin.

The Department of Housing and Local Government did not indicate expected timings for results to be announced, stating that it really all depends on voter turnout.

However, the first referendum result is expected some time in the early afternoon and we should no the results of the two referendums later in the evening.

TV coverage of the results will take place across RTÉ and Virgin Media today, while individual constituency results will also be made available on referendum.ie once they have been verified.

However, if you want to keep up with all the breaking news from the referendum count day, our team of journalists will be on the ground to bring you all the latest from what is set to be a very busy afternoon.

If you’re still not sure what the referendums are all about, we’ve answered the most common questions from our readers here.

Stay with The Journal throughout the day for all the latest