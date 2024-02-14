Poll: How should RTÉ be funded?

THE FUNDING OF the public broadcaster is once again in the spotlight.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin proposed to replace the TV licence fee with exchequer funding, and waive penalties for anyone who has recently been caught not paying the fee.

However not everyone was sold on the idea, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissing the motion as comical, while Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin labelled the move “a stunt”.

Media Minister Catherine Martin said that while she has opened discussions to engage with the idea to introduce a publicly funded media levy, she believes the decision should not be taken quickly or lightly.

So today we’re asking: How should RTÉ be funded?

