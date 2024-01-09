The Explainer: How exactly can you get some money back from Revenue?

NEW YEAR, NEW you – same money though, which is sometimes the problem.

Looking at the year ahead also gives us an opportunity to look back over our financial affairs from the previous year, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact everyone’s wallet.

But the prospect of sorting out our tax affairs can be a daunting one, even if it might mean a refund or a slight monthly increase in our pay packet.

Marian Ryan, consumer tax manager with Taxback.com, joins us on this week’s episode of The Explainer to demystify the world of income tax returns, statements of liability, and the Revenue website – and explains how you can tackle it all yourself.

She lays out why it’s worthwhile for all PAYE workers to sniff around their tax return, and outlines the main tax refunds people are entitled to but often don’t look into claiming.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.