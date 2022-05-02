If your Census form hasn't been collected yet, you've been asked to post it back

PEOPLE WHOSE CENSUS form has not yet been collected have been asked to post the form back to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Enumerators are now completing their collections. However, the CSO has advised people whose form not yet been collected, to “post it without delay”.

Returning Census forms by post is free of charge to the householder.

Advertisement

Census forms can be returned to the following address:

Central Statistics Office

PO Box 2021

Freepost 4726

Swords

Co Dublin

K67 D2X4

Once the two million forms are all returned to Census Head Office in Swords, they will be scanned and the data analysed before being published as anonymised statistics.

In a statement released today, the CSO said: “These statistics are vital for planning public services such as roads, schools, hospitals, and housing. Preliminary population figures from Census 2022 are expected to be published by mid-summer.

“As well as producing the results from Census 2022, the CSO is now looking ahead to the next census which will take place in 2027. Plans are progressing on providing an online response option which will be part funded by the European Union National Recovery and Resilience plan.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration, added: “We have seen great public support for the Census so far and would encourage anyone who still has their form to please post it back as soon as possible.

“By law everyone who was present in the country on Census night must be recorded on a form, so it is really important that the completed forms are returned to us now. If you know of someone who needs extra support with their form, we ask you to check in with them and help them get in touch with us for further information if required.”

If a form has been lost or damaged, people have been advised to contact the CSO for a replacement form online or by calling 0818 2022 04.