Dublin: 9°C Friday 24 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's how to track Santa's trip around the world tonight

It’s the night before Christmas…

By Nicky Ryan Friday 24 Dec 2021, 4:00 PM
58 minutes ago 4,704 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5628458

IS IT A bird? It is a plane?

Generally speaking, yes, it is probably going to be one or the other. It could also be a drone, or a very large bee, perhaps.

Except for tonight.

Santy will take to the skies this evening, to complete his important task of delivering presents to children around the world. In fact, the important job is already underway.

Here are details of two of the bests ways to keep track of his journey – but it’s best to leave the real-life Santa-spotting to the professionals, and stay tucked up in bed when he’s due to arrive.

NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker is the longest-running Santa tracker in the world – it’s been in existence since December 1955.

It was first launched as a hotline in the early 1980s, but its 1950s origins include a legend that a misprinted number for Santa in a Sears catalogue lead callers to an air defence centre’s control room.

You can find a brief history of the NORAD tracker here

Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa from the moment he leaves the North Pole and delivers presents to children around the world.

As NORAD has spent so many years tracking Santa, it has built up a huge database of facts and statistics about Santa’s work and equipment.

Teaming up with Microsoft and a number of other companies, the website offers games, videos and other activities to keep the whole family entertained.

If you’re going to be out and about this evening and won’t be near a computer, don’t worry. 

NORAD also has apps on iOS, Android and Windows Phone to keep you up to date wherever you are.

Source: NORAD Tracks Santa/YouTube

Google Santa Tracker

Another way to track Santa as he makes his journey around the world tonight is by using the Google Santa Tracker.

This tracker uses Google Makes and their extensive data on sleigh engineering (along with some magical help from Santa’s very own elves).

This option is a far more colourful and animated way of tracking him.

Like NORAD, Google offers a mobile alternative to the tracker.

However, this is only available on Android.

tracker-4

Both the website and app options have a huge collection of games and projects to keep the kids entertained.

But no matter how you track him, even if it’s just waiting for the patter of reindeer hooves on the roof above you, the most important thing to remember is that once he does arrive… it’s CHRISTMAS!

