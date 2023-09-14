Poll: How much sleep do you get?

PEOPLE IN IRELAND sleep more during the week than people in any other country examined in an international study about sleep patterns.

The research, published by Science Direct, involved approximately 220,000 people in 35 countries.

There were more than 500 Irish participants, of whom 70% were male.

The study found that Irish participants, on average, went to sleep on weekdays at 23.39pm and woke up at 7.27am, a total of 7.48 hours. At the weekend, this rose slightly to around eight hours a night.

