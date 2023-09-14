Advertisement

The best way to sleep, in our expert opinion
# Your Say
Poll: How much sleep do you get?
People in Ireland sleep for longer than people in other countries, according to a study.
3.6k
10
26 minutes ago

PEOPLE IN IRELAND sleep more during the week than people in any other country examined in an international study about sleep patterns.

The research, published by Science Direct, involved approximately 220,000 people in 35 countries.

There were more than 500 Irish participants, of whom 70% were male.

The study found that Irish participants, on average, went to sleep on weekdays at 23.39pm and woke up at 7.27am, a total of 7.48 hours. At the weekend, this rose slightly to around eight hours a night.

We want to know: How much sleep do you get?


Poll Results:

Six to eight hours a night (303)
Four to six hours a night (118)
More than eight hours a night (58)
Less than four hours a night (21)




