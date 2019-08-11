This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How well do you know Ireland's famous landmarks?

Do you know your Bunratty Castle from your Blarney Castle?

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
13,574 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4757054

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that 40 unknown monuments have been identified in the Brú na Bóinne area close to Newgrange.

The discovery – resulting from what one leading archaeologist says was an ‘“exceptionally successful” survey – revealed monuments which appear to range from early Neolithic houses to Neolithic timber enclosures, Bronze Age burial monuments and early medieval farmsteads.

Newgrange - best-known for dawn light illuminating its burial chamber during the Winter Solstice – is among Ireland’s most important sites.

But how well do you know Ireland’s other famous landmarks? Let’s test your knowledge. 

Sitting atop 'The King's Seat' at the Hill of Tara is what stone?
The Stone of Destiny
The Stone of Sorrow

The Holy Stone of Clonrichert
The Holy Stone of Cú Chulainn
In Irish legend, the Giant's Causeway in Co Antrim was built by which mythical figure?
Queen Maedbh
Fionn Mac Cumhail

Darby O'Gill
Setanta
In what county will you find Bunratty Castle?
Co Clare
Co Kilkenny

Co Sligo
Co Dublin
True of False, Ben Bulben in Co Sligo is named after a famous WB Yeats poem?
True
False
Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin is the final resting place for over one million people. Which of these famous Irish patriots is not buried there?
Jeremiah O'Donovan Rossa
Michael Collins

Daniel O'Connell
Padraig Pearse
The Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland are renowned for their rugged beauty. Which is the least populated of the three?
Inis Mór
Inis Meáin

Inis Óirr
The iconic Skellig Islands were originally part of which landmass?
The Burren
MacGillycuddy's Reeks

The Rock of Cashel
America
The limestone pavements that make up the Burren landscape in Co Clare are made up of two separate parts. What are these called?
Stalactites and Stalacmites
Scree and Shale

Clints and Grykes
Crowns and Discs
Underneath the Burren sits the Aillwee cave system made up of Stalactites and Stalacmites. Stalactites hang from the ceiling, true or false?
True
False
Which of these famous landmarks was built after Newgrange?
Pyramids of Giza
Stonehenge

The Parthenon
All of the above
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Fair play!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Not bad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Ah here now!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Get out.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
