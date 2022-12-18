Advertisement

Sunday 18 December 2022
# QUIZMAS
Quiz: How well do you remember these Christmas movies from the 90s?
Test your festive knowledge.
11 minutes ago

IT’S THAT TIME of year when our TV schedules are beginning to fill up with the old Christmas classics. 

With one week to go until the big day, we’ve decided to take a look back at some oldies from the 1990s.

How well do you remember them? Test your knowledge. 

What year was The Santa Clause released?
Movieclips/YouTube
1991
1992

1993
1994
In The Santa Clause, why can’t Scott Calvin enjoy milk and cookies, a traditional Santa favourite?
Movieclips/YouTube
He’s lactose intolerant
He's allergic to nuts

He doesn't like the taste of milk
He's gluten intolerant
What movie does Turbo Man feature in?
Movieclips/YouTube
Home Alone 2
Miracle on 34th Street

Jingle All The Way
Jack Frost
In The Nightmare Before Christmas, what does Jack disguise himself as in Christmas Town?
Movieclips/YouTube
Santa Claus
A snowman

A coat rack
A Christmas tree
What does Jack call Father Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas?
Movieclips/YouTube
Santa Claws
Santa Paws

Mr Christmas
The man in the red suit
How many days does it take Kevin's mother to get back home to him in the first movie?
columbia fan/YouTube
Two days
Three days

Five days
A week
What's Kevin's favourite type of pizza? (He eats it in the taxi in the second movie)
YouTube
Hawaiian
Chicken

Pepperoni
Plain cheese
In The Muppet Christmas Carol, what is Ebeneezer Scrooge's job?
YouTube
He doesn't have a job
A shopkeeper

A banker
A writer
What's the name of this character from Miracle on 34th Street?
YouTube
Susan Walker
Mary Wilson

Samantha Walker
Violet Wilson
Who played Jack Frost in the 1998 movie of the same name?
Warner Movies/YouTube
Dustin Hoffman
Michael Keaton

Eugene Levy
Tom Hanks
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
B'aaah here.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of an effort
Share your result:

