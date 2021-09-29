#Open journalism No news is bad news

Planning permission approved for Howth apartments despite residents' objections

Locals were concerned that Howth is being overdeveloped.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 9:30 PM
The view into Howth village from Deer Park golf club
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Krocka
Image: Shutterstock/Peter Krocka

RESIDENTS IN HOWTH in north Dublin have failed in attempts to prevent An Bord Pleanála from giving the green light to “fast track” plans for an apartment scheme for Deer Park in Howth.

However, the appeals board has reduced the scale of the scheme from 162 apartments to 113 apartments after ordering the removal of the top floor in each of the three apartment blocks, resulting in a maximum height of four to five storeys.

The green light to GLL PRS Holdco for the Deer Park scheme is one of three Strategic Housing Development (SHD) schemes comprising 621 units that the appeals board has granted planning permission for in Dublin.

In a separate case, the appeals board has granted planning permission to the Shoreline Partnership for an additional 338 units to bring to 882 units at the ‘Coast’ north-west of Baldoyle village in Dublin 13.

One of the 15 apartment blocks in that development reaches to 15 storeys in height.

In a third decision, An Bord Pleanala has given the green light to Square Foot Property Services Limited for €46 million plans to construct a 170 unit ‘build to rent’ apartment scheme at Glen Abbey Complex, Belgard Rd, Cookstown industrial estate at Dublin 24.

In relation to the Deer Park scheme for Howth across three blocks, 51 third party submissions were lodged with the appeals board.

In the submissions, locals were concerned that Howth is being overdeveloped; that local primary schools are already at capacity; and that the density of the scheme is not in keeping with the character of the area.

Fingal County Council also recommended that planning permission be refused for the scheme across a number of headings.

The Council stated that the proposal would not be acceptable given the excessive scale within this extremely sensitive setting which would have a detrimental impact on the setting of protected structures including Howth Castle.

However, the appeals board stated that the reduced height and scale of the scheme would be appropriate and that the proposed development is acceptable in all other respects.

The appeals board also stated that the scheme is on a strategic site for housing as being of only a few remaining vacant sites identified for housing in Howth.

Gordon Deegan

