Saturday 21 May 2022
HSE confirms nine bed closures at Dublin CAMHS unit

Sinn Féin’s Mental Health spokesperson says the closures “will create nothing short of a crisis for child and adolescent services in the Dublin region”.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 21 May 2022, 6:10 PM
Mark Kenny TD is calling for urgent action from Government.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A SINN FÉIN TD says immediate Government intervention is required after the closure of nine beds at a Dublin CAMHS unit.

The bed closures affect the Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit in Cherry Orchard.

Mark Ward, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Mental Health, added that he’s received information from the Psychiatric Nurses Association that these beds will remain closed until September.

In a statement to The Journal, a HSE spokesperson confirmed that the “difficult decision has been made to temporarily reduce the inpatient capacity at Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Inpatient facility from 22 beds to 13 beds”.

The statement added that “this short-term reduction will be reviewed on a weekly basis, with the intention to return to full capacity at the earliest opportunity”.

It further adds that “the capacity issue is not related to any funding difficulties, but is due to challenges in hiring and retaining nursing staff at levels necessary to operate Linn Dara at full capacity while maintaining necessary standards of care”.

Deputy Ward says the nursing complement for the in-patient unit is 51, but that there are only 24 nurses currently employed for the unit – a shortage of 27 nurses.

He added that the bed closures “will create nothing short of a crisis for child and adolescent services in the Dublin region” and has called on the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, to avert these closures.

Deputy Ward said “this is not the first time the closure of beds has happened in Linn Dara and it seems that Government has learned nothing”.

However, the HSE spokesperson said “staff will be deployed appropriately across the Linn Dara Child and Adolescent Mental Health Community teams to enhance the level of support available to the children and the families in the area”.

The spokesperson added that the HSE is “actively engaged in a comprehensive national and international recruitment processes for Psychiatric Nursing staff for Linn Dara” and that the Health Service will “continue all efforts to recruit staff for this unit over the coming weeks and explore all possible options to hire qualified staff”.

