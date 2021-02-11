HSE boss 'quite shocked' to hear of GP refusing to give Covid vaccine

HSE BOSS PAUL Reid has said he was “quite shocked” to hear of at least one GP refusing to administer Covid vaccine doses to patients.

Reid was asked several questions from journalists at a HSE press conference this afternoon in relation to a segment on RTÉ’s Liveline today which featured a statement from a doctor who said he would not administer the vaccine.

Reid said the HSE will make “alternative arrangements” for patients of any doctor who refuses to administer the vaccine.

GP Dr Gerard Waters of Whitethorn Clinic in Celbridge has described himself as ‘a conscientious objector’.

He confirmed to Liveline that he will not be administering the Covid 19 vaccines, and that he does not refer his patents for Covid tests.

He added he will not stand in the way of his patients getting the vaccine elsewhere, but he says it is now up to the HSE to sort vaccines for these patients.

Dr Waters said he tells patients that he wouldn’t put anything in their arms that he wouldn’t put it in his own and said he disagrees with how the Covid virus has been handled by authorities.

Liveline also featured patients of the Kildare-based doctor, who described their “shock” to Joe Duffy at his approach to the vaccine.

Another doctor who featured on the show said that he had his concerns over the vaccine and said that his views have made him a “pariah” in the medical community. However, that doctor said he would give the jab once he had gone through consent forms with his patients and outlied the details about the vaccine.