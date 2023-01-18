HSE urges public to get second booster shot as vaccine uptake lags

THE NUMBER OF people coming forward for their second COVID-19 booster is only one third of that required to stall the spread of the virus.

Eileen Whelan, the National Lead for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, says that health authorities have “a lot of work to do” to encourage more people to get vaccinated

31% of people across all age groups have received their second booster dose so far. The HSE says 75% vaccine coverage is needed to provide sufficient public health protection.

Uptake drops further among healthcare workers, where only one in four have come forward for their second booster.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Whelan said this figure is “too low”, describing it as a “concern”.

She said the level of vaccine uptake raises concerns about the potential impact of the Kraken variant XBB.1.5.

The highly transmissible strain was first identified in the United States and the first cases have been identified in Ireland. It is expected to become the dominant variant in the coming weeks.

Whelan said we have time now to prepare for its arrival, and urged those aged 18 to 49, who became eligible to register for their second booster dose late last month, to do so.

She said: “This age group played a huge role in protecting the more vulnerable people in society during the early stages of COVID.

Young people socialise and mix a lot, so we do need that age group to play their part now and to come forward and take their vaccine.”

She highlighted that those who register for a second booster will receive the new adaptive vaccine, which provides “broader protection than the original vaccine”.

She also called on those in the 50 to 64 cohort, where uptake is at 42%, to come forward, in addition to healthcare workers.

Appointments for second booster doses can be made via the HSE website.

All adults across the country are eligible to register, once it has been six months since previous COVID-19 vaccination or infection.

Those aged 65 and over or aged 12 and over with a weak immune system can register for their third booster, also on hse.ie.