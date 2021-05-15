#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 15 May 2021
HSE continues attempts to regain control of IT system after massive cyber attack

A ransom has been sought but will not be paid.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 15 May 2021, 7:32 AM
HSE CEO Paul Reid
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
THE HSE IS continuing to deal with the fallout of a “sophisticated” ransomware attack that the Irish Government called “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State”.

The HSE was made aware of the attack in the early hours of Friday, and shut down all national and local IT systems yesterday in order to protect them from encryption by attackers.

Because computers are shut down as a precautionary measure, some health services have been affected: the extent of the disruption varies from each hospital and service.

Appointments were cancelled by a number of hospitals yesterday and thousands more could be cancelled next week.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme has not been affected by the attack, and people should attend those appointments as normal. Covid test results and contact-tracing services have been successfully restored.

The HSE confirmed that a ransom has been sought but said it will not be paid, in line with State policy.

The systems were hit by a Conti ransomware attack, where attackers enter into a computer system and study how it works, before compromising anything they can and announcing their attack to the victim.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said it was “quite a sophisticated” attack, a “major incident” for the health service, and is a “human-operated” cyber attack.

Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment Ossian Smyth told RTÉ News yesterday that the attack was not espionage, and that it was an international attack.

“This is a very significant attack, possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State.
He said that the motive is to encrypt private data, and threaten to publish the data if a ransom is not paid,” he said.

Speaking yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it would take “some days” to assess the impact of the cyber attack.

He was also clear that no ransom would be paid, and said that it would be dealt with in a “methodical way”.

Security sources have said that the most likely suspects for the attack are criminals who are ‘state actors’.

“This is an almost daily occurrence, and the HSE were targeted this time. In terms of cyber security the most difficult thing is that these hackers are state backed and are most likely from North Korea, Russia or China,” a cyber security source said.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

