HSE shuts down IT systems after 'significant ransomware attack', vaccination rollout not affected

THE HSE HAS shut down its IT systems after a “significant ransomware attack”.

The HSE said its Covid-19 vaccination programme has not been affected and people should attend those appointments as normal.

A statement noted: “There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners.”

The Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin has cancelled all non-urgent appointments and other hospitals are likely to be impacted.

In a separate statement issued this morning, a spokesperson said: “The Rotunda Maternity Hospital is experiencing a major ransomware/cyber-attack which is affecting all of the hospital’s electronic systems and records.

“Staff at the hospital are working to resolve the issue.

“All appointment have been cancelled for today Friday 14th May. The only exception are for patients who are 36 weeks or over pregnant.

“Otherwise you are asked NOT to attend at the Rotunda unless it is an emergency. The Rotunda will issue updated information as soon as possible.”

More to follow…