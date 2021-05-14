HSE cyber attack: what services are affected and which ones are still working?

THE HEALTH SERVICE shut down its computer systems this morning after experiencing what it described as a “significant ransomware attack”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that he and HSE CEO Paul Reid are working to ensure that HSE systems and the information is protected.

But the shutdown has had an impact on wider operations today, with appointments and other services cancelled while it is ongoing.

Here’s what’s been affected and which services are still running.

What’s working

Emergency departments

Emergency departments are still open for all medical emergencies, but there may be delays. Hospital groups say you should only attend in an emergency.

Ambulance services

The national ambulance service is operating as normal.

Covid-19 vaccinations

Vaccination appointments are going ahead as normal.

Covid-19 testing appointments

If you already have an appointment for a Covid-19 test, you should attend as planned.

Virtual hospital appointments

Most are going ahead as planned, but some may be cancelled or changed to phone calls.

In-person hospital appointments

Most appointments are still going ahead as planned, but there may be delays due to hospitals using manual, offline processes.

If your hospital or procedure is not listed below (in the ‘What’s not working’ section), attend your appointment as planned.

What’s not working

Covid-19 testing appointments

If you are looking for a Covid-19 test, you can’t get one through your GP as normal.

But if you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should still phone your GP. They may tell you to go to a Covid-19 walk-in test centre.

Hospital disruptions

There are disruptions to the following hospital services:

Rotunda Maternity Hospital: All appointments have been cancelled except for those for women who are at least 36 weeks pregnant or emergencies.

Cork University Hospital: Radiotherapy and most x-ray appointments are cancelled; only emergency blood samples are being sent to labs. The hospital will contact people whose appointments have been cancelled.