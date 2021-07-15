#Open journalism No news is bad news

HSE teaming up with dating platforms, such as Tinder and Hinge, to encourage vaccine take-up

The dating platforms will offer vaccination badges for people in Ireland to display on their profiles.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Jul 2021, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 5,228 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5496021
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot
Image: Shutterstock/Dean Drobot

THE HSE IS teaming up with leading dating brands, such as Tinder and Hinge, in Ireland to encourage users to receive their Covid-19 vaccine when it’s offered to them. 

The ‘For Us All’ campaign by the HSE will work with Match Group’s dating platforms including Tinder, Match, OK Cupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish. 

Starting this week, the dating platforms will share vaccine resources and offer vaccination badges for people in Ireland to display on their profiles.

On Tinder, for example, members will be able to add a variety of stickers to their profile including “vaccinated” or “vaccines save lives”.

Tinder will also give those who support the campaign a free ‘Super Like’ to help them stand out among potential matches starting this week. 

The platform will also launch a ‘vaccination centre’ which will link to resources to educate members about vaccinations. 

The new features on the various dating platforms will run throughout the month of July.

“The vaccination programme is a really important tool in our battle against Covid-19, and we’ve seen incredible support for the programme among the Irish people since we started,” HSE chief Paul Reid said. 

Match Group CEO Alexandre Lubot said: “Widespread vaccination is a crucial element in getting back to our normal lives as quickly as possible. We’re encouraging our users to get their shots so they can once again meet in real life and make meaningful connections.” 

The new features will promote the HSE’s website as the source of accurate and up-to-date information. 

Meanwhile, it was announced this morning that the online booking system for Covid-19 vaccines will open tomorrow for the 25-29 age cohort. 

