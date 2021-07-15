Covid vaccine portal will open for people aged 25-29 tomorrow

THE ONLINE BOOKING system for Covid-19 vaccines will open tomorrow for the 25-29 age cohort, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced.

People registering for their vaccine on the HSE website will need:

Their PPS number

Their Eircode

A mobile phone number

An email address

People who don’t have all of these, or who would prefer not to register online, can call HSELive on 1850 241 850 for assistance with the registration process.

Those registering through the portal will receive a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine.

People aged 18-34 are also currently able to register with a pharmacy to receive the one-dose Janssen vaccine, subject to supply.

🚨📢📢📢📢📢🚨



Calling all 25-29 year olds



You can register for an mRNA vaccine from TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/nnVmKD7TvH — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 15, 2021

The HSE is also planning to roll-out an opt-in system to allow those aged 18-34 to register on its vaccine portal to receive an AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccine in a vaccination centre.

The latest vaccine statistics reveal that more than 4.8 million doses have been administered in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of Tuesday night, over 2.6 million people in Ireland have received at least one dose and more than 2.1 million people have two doses.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 currently stands at 72, with 20 of the patients in intensive care units.