Coronavirus: 783 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 783 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 73 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 20 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Speaking at today’s briefing, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there had been 12 deaths in June, and one so far in July.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said:

“Throughout this pandemic, we have been mindful of the disproportionate impact the necessary public health measures have had on certain people in our society. Unfortunately, this remains the case and we are continuing to see our young people suffer a great burden as they wait for their vaccinations.

“As we continue to re-open society and enjoy being able to meet loved ones again, it is important to remember that not all social situations are the same. There are certain instances, that are riskier than others. As we have said throughout this pandemic, Covid-19 spreads much easier indoors and when public health measures are not prevalent and as such, it is important to exercise caution in all environments as we continue to safely meet others.”

Yesterday, there were 589 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, there were 62 people in hospital, and 17 in ICU.