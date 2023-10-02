Advertisement

Monday 2 October 2023
# Vaccines
HSE's autumn winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination programme gets underway today
The Covid-19 autumn winter booster vaccine is recommended for people aged 50 and over. The flu vaccine is recommended for people aged 65 and over.
41 minutes ago

THE HSE’s autumn winter vaccination programme gets underway today with the roll out of free flu and Covid-19 vaccines to recommended groups. 

The Covid-19 autumn winter booster vaccine is recommended for people aged 50 and over.

The flu vaccine is recommended for people aged 65 and over.

Both vaccines are recommended for health and care workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.

Both vaccines will be available from participating GPs and pharmacists and can be given at the same time. Health and care worker vaccination clinics will also take place in many workplaces across the country.

HSE vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients.

“This winter, both the Flu and Covid-19 viruses are expected to circulate,” Dr Lucy Jessop, HSE National Immunisation Lead, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, said.

“Flu and Covid-19 are caused by different viruses but both can cause serious illness. People should also be reassured that it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time,” Dr Jessop said. 

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended the Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 vaccine, a new monovalent vaccine recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as the Autumn Winter Covid-19 booster in Ireland.

The HSE said this new vaccine generates a substantially improved antibody response against certain Covid variants and offers greater protection.

The pneumococcal vaccine (PPV23) which protects against pneumonia, septicaemia and meningitis is also available free of charge from participating GPs for people aged 65 and older. The vaccine can be taken at the same time as the flu and Covid-19 vaccines.

The children’s flu vaccine (a nasal spray) will  be available from participating GPs and pharmacists for children aged  two to 12 years from 9 October. An extension of this year’s programme will see the vaccine offered to children in senior infants and all children in primary age special schools this year.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
