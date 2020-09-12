This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

HSE set to face difficult task in reaching flu vaccination targets for healthcare staff

Rates of healthcare worker vaccine uptake, particularly in nursing homes, remain low.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 8:30 AM
51 minutes ago 4,965 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5201937
Vaccination rates among healthcare workers in Ireland are typically low.
Image: Shutterstock/DonyaHHI
Vaccination rates among healthcare workers in Ireland are typically low.
Vaccination rates among healthcare workers in Ireland are typically low.
Image: Shutterstock/DonyaHHI

THE HSE IS facing an uphill battle in reaching its flu vaccination target among health workers, particularly in nursing homes, where staff apathy towards the vaccine has been high in previous years. 

This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the HSE is hoping to see 75% of healthcare workers vaccinated against the flu. However, the vast majority of HSE-run nursing homes and long-term care centres fell far below that target during the 2019 flu season. 

According to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, 43.1% of healthcare workers in long-term care facilities received the flu vaccine. 

Only nine of over 200 HSE-run facilities surveyed would have reached the 75% vaccination target announced for this year. 

Some facilities reported flu vaccine uptake rates among staff below 10%, despite the vaccine being free for healthcare workers. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has added an extra element of urgency to the HSE’s efforts to ensure that as large a proportion of staff as possible receives the flu vaccine. 

The organisation is now set to take a targeted approach to ensuring that uptake increases, with regional and local communications being used to ensure that the number of staff receiving the vaccine grows. 

Last month, HSE CEO Paul Reid told the Dáil’s Covid-19 committee that the widespread variation in vaccination rates is “not sustainable” heading into a winter alongside a growing number of Covid-19 cases. 

In guidance issued to healthcare workers this month, the HSE said that small year-to-year increases had been “encouraging” but warned that “uptake remains well below the target”. 

One manager of a long-term care centre, who didn’t want to be named, told TheJournal.ie that it was a struggle every year to get staff vaccinated. 

“Staff here are very anti-flu vaccine,” they said. They said they didn’t know why staff felt such reluctance to get the vaccine, adding that the pandemic hasn’t made a difference in attitudes. 

Related Read

08.10.19 7 myths about the flu vaccine, busted by an expert

Changing attitudes

Conor Leonard, CEO of the Royal Hospital in Donnybrook, said that healthcare workers often have an “ingrained” attitude towards the flu vaccine. 

“There is that perception among nursing staff that they’re constantly exposed and they believe they have quite strong immune systems,” he told TheJournal.ie. 

But he said some of those attitudes were changing. While last year’s flu vaccine uptake among healthcare staff at the HSE-funded, independently-run hospital reached 47%, previous years have seen rates reach 60%. 

He said that the introduction of ‘peer to peer’ vaccination schemes, where trained staff vaccinate colleagues, had proven a success, while he also said that offering incentives – from fleeces to KeepCups – also made a difference. 

Leonard also stressed that vaccination rates were typically high among patients. 

It’s particularly important for healthcare workers, who often work with sick and vulnerable individuals, to get the vaccine. Every year, between 200 and 500 people die from flu. The vaccine, which helps a person’s immune system to produce antibodies to the virus, is used to stop the spread.

There are various, complex reasons healthcare workers typically avoid getting the flu vaccine. One study, published in 2019, found that flu vaccine take-up among Irish healthcare workers was “sub-optimal”, with some citing a belief that the vaccine would cause illness. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesperson for the HSE did not offer an explanation for why vaccination rates were so low among Irish healthcare workers. 

They said that “each year the HSE works with a wide group of stakeholders to encourage influenza vaccine uptake in all target groups, including healthcare workers”.

“This year, influenza vaccine is also available to healthcare workers free of charge through a GP or Pharmacist of their choice. Awards for the best-performing facility for staff vaccine uptake also take place to incentivise flu vaccine uptake in healthcare staff,” the spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson also said that the HSE is working with Nursing Homes Ireland, which represents private nursing homes, as well as private hospitals, to promote vaccine uptake. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie