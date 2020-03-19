HSE instructs hospital and healthcare facilities to immediately suspend parking charges for staff

THE HSE HAS confirmed that parking charges for staff in hospitals and healthcare facilities are to be immediately suspended for the duration of the Covid-19 coronavirus emergency.

There have been a number of reports in recent days of healthcare workers at hospitals having their cars clamped while they were working overtime.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said in a statement this afternoon that he has been “overwhelmed by the dedication, support and professionalism” of all staff in helping to contact the Covid-19 outbreak to date.

“As we face into a very difficult period, it is only right that we make every effort to ensure that staff are supported in their work,” Reid said.

“Therefore, I have directed today that all hospitals and healthcare facilities suspend parking charges for staff for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, as a small mark of our gratitude for their efforts,” he said.

This comes after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) told TheJournal.ie that it had raised the issue of car parking charges for staff with the HSE.

Yesterday, Dublin City Council confirmed that it has instructed its parking enforcement contractor Dublin Street Parking Services to “exercise discretion” in terms of clamping cars on roads and streets surrounding hospitals, the Department of Health and HSE offices.

The council said it is endeavouring to put in place a more formal identification procedure for vehicles belonging to medical professionals and staff associated with medical facilities, to ensure spaces around these locations can be prioritised for the medical staff.

Several hospital groups had yesterday confirmed that they have told private contractors not to clamp staff, or that they have made free parking facilities available to staff.