This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

INMO raises issue of car parking charges for nurses with HSE

There have been a number of reports in recent days of healthcare workers at hospitals having their cars clamped while they were working overtime.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 4:08 PM
42 minutes ago 7,473 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5050158
File image
Image: Shutterstock
File image
File image
Image: Shutterstock

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has raised the issue of car parking charges for staff with the HSE, as healthcare workers commit to increased working hours amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been a number of reports in recent days of healthcare workers at hospitals having their cars clamped while they were working overtime.

A spokesperson for the INMO told TheJournal.ie that representatives have raised the issue of car parking charges for staff with HSE management and they are now awaiting a response. 

Today Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said he has been contacted by several staff who have not had access to free parking in the hospitals where they work.

“Public car parks in hospitals are not at full capacity now due to restrictions put in place because of Covid-19,” he said.

He said healthcare workers and other staff should be able to avail of these spaces, free of charge.

“Not only will this be a small gesture of appreciation to these unsung heroes, but it will also help staff to continue to stay safe and carry on their vital duties,” Ward said.

“It is difficult for staff to maintain social distancing guidelines if they are forced to use public transport due to lack of car parking facilities at their hospital.”

He said he has contacted the HSE asking that any free capacity in hospital car parks be used for front line health care workers and other staff during the outbreak. 

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghan also said the partner of a nurse at an acute hospital in Dublin reached out to him over the weekend expressing concern that the nurse was spending €15 a day in parking.

“The Taoiseach captured the mood of the nation last night describing our health care staff as superheroes and in my view, superheroes should not have to pay for parking,” he said.

Geoghan said everyone needs to “do all that we can to make the lives of the thousands of healthcare workers across Ireland that little bit easier”. 

Related Read

18.03.20 GPs will now facilitate people who are not registered with practice and have Covid-19 symptoms

He said he will be raising with Dublin City Council whether it is feasible to introduce a system where no healthcare worker would be clamped for parking on a street near their hospital and provide free off-site parking provided where required.

In a statement read out on RTÉ’s Liveline programme today. David Cullen of Euro Car Parks, which operates the Mater Hospital’s car park, said it has suspended all clamping activity nationwide with the exception of crucial A&E areas. 

TheJournal.ie asked the HSE what action it is taking to facilitate free parking for staff at hospitals. A spokesperson said queries on car parking charges needed to be directed to each individual hospital group.

They did not give details of HSE management’s action on this issue. 

All of the hospital groups have been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie