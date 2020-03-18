INMO raises issue of car parking charges for nurses with HSE

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has raised the issue of car parking charges for staff with the HSE, as healthcare workers commit to increased working hours amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been a number of reports in recent days of healthcare workers at hospitals having their cars clamped while they were working overtime.

A spokesperson for the INMO told TheJournal.ie that representatives have raised the issue of car parking charges for staff with HSE management and they are now awaiting a response.

Today Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward said he has been contacted by several staff who have not had access to free parking in the hospitals where they work.

“Public car parks in hospitals are not at full capacity now due to restrictions put in place because of Covid-19,” he said.

He said healthcare workers and other staff should be able to avail of these spaces, free of charge.

“Not only will this be a small gesture of appreciation to these unsung heroes, but it will also help staff to continue to stay safe and carry on their vital duties,” Ward said.

“It is difficult for staff to maintain social distancing guidelines if they are forced to use public transport due to lack of car parking facilities at their hospital.”

He said he has contacted the HSE asking that any free capacity in hospital car parks be used for front line health care workers and other staff during the outbreak.

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghan also said the partner of a nurse at an acute hospital in Dublin reached out to him over the weekend expressing concern that the nurse was spending €15 a day in parking.

“The Taoiseach captured the mood of the nation last night describing our health care staff as superheroes and in my view, superheroes should not have to pay for parking,” he said.

Geoghan said everyone needs to “do all that we can to make the lives of the thousands of healthcare workers across Ireland that little bit easier”.

Related Read GPs will now facilitate people who are not registered with practice and have Covid-19 symptoms

He said he will be raising with Dublin City Council whether it is feasible to introduce a system where no healthcare worker would be clamped for parking on a street near their hospital and provide free off-site parking provided where required.

In a statement read out on RTÉ’s Liveline programme today. David Cullen of Euro Car Parks, which operates the Mater Hospital’s car park, said it has suspended all clamping activity nationwide with the exception of crucial A&E areas.

TheJournal.ie asked the HSE what action it is taking to facilitate free parking for staff at hospitals. A spokesperson said queries on car parking charges needed to be directed to each individual hospital group.

They did not give details of HSE management’s action on this issue.

All of the hospital groups have been contacted for comment.