HSE urges people to get their booster vaccine as Covid cases increase across Ireland

THE HSE TODAY urged those who are eligible to get a Covid booster and who have not yet received it to get their vaccine.

Health bosses said the booster campaign is now “particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19″.

Over 4,700 cases were recorded yesterday, according to official HSE data. This is in comparison to just over 2,400 recorded the previous Wednesday. Data can be found here.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said that while there was a reduction in the incidence of Covid infection in recent months, the HSE has seen a sharp increase in cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks.

Advertisement

“This rise may be attributable in part to emerging variants of Omicron, which can evade immunity from either natural infection with a previous variant or vaccination.

“Vaccination still affords protection from serious illness and many of those hospitalised did not receive their booster vaccine or did not receive a primary vaccination course.,” he said.

Dr Henry said it is especially important that those who are 65 years or older, and those who are 12 years or older with a weak immune system who have yet to get their second booster vaccine, access the booster offered as soon as they can to ensure they are protected.

Damien McCallion, HSE National Lead for Test and Trace and Vaccination, added that the HSE will shortly move to the next stage of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Since the programme began in December 2020 more than four million people have had their primary vaccine and over 3.22 million people have had at least one booster dose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

McCallion added: “Ireland’s vaccination programme has been widely acknowledged as one of the most successful programmes in the world – with the uptake of dose one at over 97.6% of the eligible population.

“The HSE delivered its population-wide vaccination programme through a combination of GP, Pharmacy and Vaccination Centres. The programme was supported by HSE Vaccination Teams who prioritised those in Long Term Residential Facilities and those who were housebound.”

Details on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine can be found here and information on the vaccine is available at www.hse.ie