Dublin: 11°C Friday 5 November 2021
HSE offers Covid-19 booster vaccinations to those 60 years old and over

It's recommended that people get a booster dose at least six months after the initial course of vaccination.

By Tom Douglas Friday 5 Nov 2021, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 8,101 Views 16 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE IS offering Covid-19 booster vaccine doses to people aged 60 and over from today, following recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

It’s recommended that people get a booster dose at least six months after the initial course of vaccination.

However, the HSE has said that it’s currently not possible to offer booster doses at walk-in clinics.

The HSE is offering a one single shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and said it is safe to receive this regardless of which dose was administered initially.

That could include AstraZeneca, Janssen or Moderna’s vaccines.

The health service has also advised people that it is safe to get a Covid booster alongside other vaccines at the same time, during the same appointment.

Further Extensions

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Leo Varadkar said he believes Ireland will need an “extensive vaccination programme.”

He continued, “We’ve now got approval for over 60s, healthcare workers and people under 60 are immuno-compromised.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan said earlier this week that vaccination is “very successful” at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation. 

However, he also called on the public to maintain other public health advice too, “washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms.”

“These simple measures have shown themselves right through the pandemic to be very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease,” he said.

How To Get The Booster

The vaccine will be administered at least six months after their last, with a minimum of five months in between.

People who need an additional dose will get a text message with an appointment for their vaccine.

If that appointment can’t be filled, reply with the word “New” and another appointment will be issued, or else ring the HSELive team at 1800 700 700.

These additional doses may be given through a HSE vaccination centre nearby, or a hospital for inpatients.

GPs may also vaccinate some people in this group.

Health service staff are also offering an extra dose to those aged over 12 years old, who have compromised immune systems.

Hospital teams are continuing their work to identify those who need an extra vaccine dose based on detailed guidance.

