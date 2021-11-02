Booster vaccination doses to be given to healthcare workers 'as soon as possible'

Nithya Rajendra, one of the first healthcare workers in Ireland to receive the Covid-19 vaccine back in December

HEALTHCARE WORKERS will receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine ‘as soon as possible’, the Minister for Health has confirmed.

In a statement this morning, Stephen Donnelly confirmed that the vaccination programme would extend to healthcare workers, following recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Those working in healthcare will receive an additional dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, regardless of what their first course of vaccination was. It will be administered at least six months after their last, with a minimum of five months in between.

Breakthrough infections among healthcare workers will cause the booster dose to be delayed by at least six months after the detection of Covid-19.

The number of cases among nurses and midwives has been on the increase in recent weeks, meaning that booster doses will need to be delivered right up until late April 2022 at the earliest. It is believed that around 3,500 healthcare workers are currently off work as a result of a Covid-related illness.

While no solid timeline has been confirmed, Minister Donnelly has said that boosters will be rolled out from this weekend.















“Our frontline healthcare workers have been at the cold face of this pandemic for almost two years, caring for those most vulnerable and making extraordinary personal sacrifices,” he said this morning.

“It is important that we remember that vaccination, along with our continued adherence to the public health advice we are all so familiar with are the best ways we can protect each other.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan endorsed the recommendation and said: “We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation.

“We also know that even when vaccinated we still need to maintain other basic public health interventions – washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms.

“These simple measures have shown themselves right through the pandemic to be very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease.”