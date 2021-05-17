X-ray and paediatric appointments hit as HSE continues to grapple with ransomware attack

SINCE THE HSE announced on Friday that it had been the target of a ransomware attack, in which patient and staff data may have been compromised, the health and security arms of Government have been grappling to take control of the situation.

On Friday, the Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital announced on Morning Ireland that its IT system was down, and that it was operating by the “traditional”, paper-based system until further notice.

Minutes later, it was revealed that the issue affected the whole HSE patient system – and all national and local IT systems involved in transferring or storing data needed to be shut down as a precaution.

Around 86,000 computers have been turned off, and a security team are going through 2,000 systems within the HSE to decide what level of access has been gained in the attack. The HSE has said publicly that it is still unclear what data hackers gained access to, whether that be administrative data, patient data, or staff data.

The HSE’s IT systems were hit by a Conti ransomware attack, where attackers enter into a computer system, study how it works, and encrypt the private data before announcing their attack to the victim and demanding a ransom for it not to be published online.

This particular attack has been called a “sophisticated” attack by the HSE; a ‘day zero’ threat, meaning there is no prior knowledge of this type of malware; and the Irish Government called it “possibly the most significant cyber attack on the Irish State”.

As with all security issues, information about the exact amount being sought is scarce and muddled: particularly around what data the hackers have gained access to, and what ransom amount has been sought by hackers.

Ransom speculation

Reports in Sunday newspapers yesterday indicated that hackers may have had access to the HSE system up to two weeks before a ransom was demanded, and reported widely varied ransom amounts being demanded.

The Business Post reported that the hackers demanded three bitcoin or $150,000, while others cited $20 million – a figure first reported by tech website Bleeping Computer.

Neither amounts have been confirmed as accurate by the HSE or Government.

What services are affected

The main crux of the problem for the HSE is that its core patient system, and its radiation diagnostic system ‘Nimis’, are down.

Yesterday on Newstalk’s On The Record, HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor gave a general overview of what had been cancelled, including: X-ray appointments, paediatric services, and hospital outpatient appointments in the west were more severely affected.

O’Connor said that the voluntary hospitals – including the Mater, Beaumont, James’, Vincent’s, Tallaght, Mercy and South Infirmary – operate on a different IT system, so that they were impacted, but not as severely.

Beaumont and Connolly appointments are also going ahead, but similar to the voluntary hospital, radiology is still affected.

Hospitals in the West – Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, and Galway – have cancelled all outpatient appointments; if your appointment is proceeding they will contact you, O’Connor added. The same is the case with children’s health appointments: Crumlin, Temple Street, and Tallaght have cancelled appointments.

Almost all radiation appointments, including X-ray, MRI, and CT scans, have been cancelled, as computers are needed to assess scans.

The Covid-19 vaccination programme and testing regime is largely unaffected, as it is a newer, separate IT system.

O’Connor said that there was a risk for the HSE in treating patients with a purely paper-based system.

We can’t order lab tests or radiology electronically. So normally, if you’re in a hospital, it’s all done through computers, and results come back. So for anybody coming in, its back to manual, hand-written notes. We have people in hospitals delivering pieces of papers with lab results, so it really is going back many, many years. There’s a risk with that.

Our priority has got to be to get a patient system back that gives us access to people’s information. So even things like blood transfusions, matching bloods, looking at previous records with medications, allergies, etc – we don’t have access.

What progress has been made

The HSE’s website page of what health services are still available at what hospitals will be updated every hour.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said on Morning Ireland today that progress had been made over the weekend in going through all of the HSE’s systems and clearing them out one by one.

He said it would cost “tens of millions” to fix and rebuild the HSE’s IT system from ‘clean’, back-up data. Even after all systems are cleared, it’s possible that hackers could publish any data they obtained if a ransom is not paid.

He said that the capacity of private hospitals will be used, particularly in oncology, to ensure that patients continued to receive the care they needed.

“The risks increase every day as we progress, it’s having very serious impact on people and has very severe consequences for us,” he said, adding that it would impact the HSE “well throughout this week”.

“We can’t say at this stage what has been extracted or taken from our systems. We do know that certain information has been compromised, but its not fully established yet to what extent,” he said.

When asked whether private information could be published online by the hackers, Reid said “that’s what these organisations set out to do”.