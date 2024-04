THE HSE’S SPRING booster vaccination programme gets underway on Monday with the roll out of the free Covid-19 vaccine to recommended groups.

The following groups are eligible for a booster:

People aged 80 or older

People aged five or older with a weak immune system

Older people living in residential care facilities

Covid-19 vaccines will be available from participating GPs and pharmacists.

HSE vaccination teams will also provide the vaccine for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes, and individuals who are housebound.

“We know that people’s immunity from the Covid-19 vaccine weakens over time, especially in older people. This latest booster will keep them protected from serious illness and boost their immunity against infection from Covid-19,” Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of the HSE National Immunisation Office, said.

Dr Jessop said the HSE aims to complete this booster programme by the end of May.

“We are urging everyone eligible to take up this opportunity to protect themselves by getting vaccinated at this time,” she said.

“It is vital that all those who are eligible, get their free Covid-19 booster vaccines from participating pharmacies or GPs,” Dr Jessop added.

The HSE will contact parents/guardians of children aged five to 11 years who are eligible for a vaccine directly to attend a dedicated vaccine clinic.

In line with NIAC advice, people aged 70 to 79 may also request a vaccine if they so wish following discussion with their healthcare provider.

For more information on the Covid-19 Spring booster programme people can visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.