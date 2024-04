ACTOR HUGH GRANT this week settled a High Court claim in the UK against The Sun newspaper after being warned of the £10 million (€11.7 million) price tag if his case proceeded to a trial.

Grant brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun, after he alleged that he was being targeted by journalists and private investigators representing the organisation.

He claimed he was being targeted having previously settled a claim with the publisher in 2012 relating to the News Of The World. Grant was among a number of individuals, including the Duke of Sussex, bringing claims against NGN.

Grant’s claim was due to be considered at a trial in January next year, but a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday morning heard the case had recently been settled.

So, with Grant in the news this week, why not test your knowledge of the movies he’s been in over the years. Try our quiz

What role did Hugh Grant play in last year’s Wonka movie? Alamy Stock Photo Chief of police Lofty - an Oompa-Loompa

Arthur Slugworth - leader of the Chocolate Cartel Father Julius - chocolate-addicted cleric Grant played the role of Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones's Diary. What year was the film released? Alamy Stock Photo 2003 2000

1998 2001 What Hugh Grant movie is this? Alamy Stock Photo Notting Hill About a Boy

Two Weeks Notice Four Weddings and a Funeral What was the name of the character Hugh Grant played in Paddington 2? Alamy Stock Photo Henry Brown Paddington Brown

Phoenix Buchanan Knuckles McGinty Hugh Grant won a Golden Globe for Four Weddings and a Funeral Alamy Stock Photo True False What Hugh Grant movie is this? Alamy Stock Photo Mickey Blue Eyes Florence Foster Jenkins

The Gentleman Music and Lyrics Which Knives Out film did Hugh Grant make a cameo in? Alamy Stock Photo Knives Out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery What song did Hugh Grant dance around Downing Street to in Love Actually? Alamy Stock Photo Can't Get You Out Of My Head The Tide Is High

Jump Round Round Name this movie. Alamy Stock Photo The Lair of the White Woman Maurice

Impromptu Sense and Sensibility In Four Weddings and a Funeral, Charles (Hugh Grant) attended a wedding with a first-time vicar. Finish this sentence from the vicar: "Jesus Christ, our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy ____" Alamy Stock Photo Goose Goat

