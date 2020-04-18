This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Human remains found on Donegal beach identified as missing person

The human remains were found on Bunbeg Beach in Gaoth Dubhair on 18 February.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 17,838 Views 1 Comment
File photo - Bunbeg Beach, Co Donegal
Image: Shutterstock/Paolo Trovo
Image: Shutterstock/Paolo Trovo

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND on a beach in Co Donegal earlier this year have been formally identified as a missing person.

The human remains were found on Bunbeg Beach in Gaoth Dubhair on 18 February. 

The Donegal Daily, who first reported the story, reported that part of a leg was found. 

Gardaí have today confirmed that the human remains found on the beach have been formally identified as belonging to a person from an active missing person investigation. 

The identity of the missing person in question has not been confirmed by gardaí. 

Investigations remain ongoing and gardaí say they are continuing to liaise with the local coroner. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

