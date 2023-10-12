Skeletal remains found at former home of Tina Satchwell in Youghal

SKELETAL REMAINS HAVE been discovered at the former house of Tina Satchwell, who went missing over six years ago.

The 45-year-old was last seen at her home in Youghal, Co Cork, on 20 March 2017.

Earlier this week gardaí began a technical examination of the property and skeletal remains have since been found.

The Journal understands that the remains were discovered at the rear of the property. The Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster will examine the site shortly.

Gardaí yesterday said the investigation had been “upgraded to murder”. Yesterday evening gardaí released a man they were questioning in relation to the disappearance.

The man was being held in Cobh Garda Station where he was questioned on suspicion of murder.

Earlier in the week sources told The Journal that investigators had begun to examine under floor boards, as well as under footpaths outside the house.

Gardaí regularly carry out reviews of long-term investigations – it is understood that a so-called cold case reassessment has identified crucial new evidence that led them to the house in Youghal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.