Technical examination of Tina Satchwell's home begins as man continues to be held in custody

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN a technical examination of the property where Tina Satchwell went missing from six years ago as part of their investigations into her disappearance.

Yesterday, Gardaí said that the investigation had been “upgraded to murder”.

Tina went missing from her home in Youghal, Co Cork six years ago.

The 45-year-old woman was last seen at the house 20 March, 2017.

Gardai have sealed off Tina’s home in Youghal and a technical examination of the premises is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau.

This morning, gardaí have been using digging equipment in their search of the home where Tina Satchwell lived.

Sources have said that investigators have begun to examine under floor boards, as well as under footpaths inside and outside the house for clues where the woman was last seen.

Gardaí regularly carry out reviews of long term investigations – it is understood that a so-called cold case reassessment has identified crucial new evidence that led them to the house in Youghal.

Meanwhile, a male in his 50s who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in garda custody at this time.