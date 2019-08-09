Hundreds of Malaysians pray for missing Nóra Quoirin as jungle search continues

HUNDREDS OF MUSLIMS held a special prayer session today for Nóra Quoirin, a teenage Irish citizen who went missing from a Malaysian resort six days ago.

A massive search team has scoured the jungle for the missing girl, who disappeared a day after arriving in Seremban for a holiday with her Franco-Irish parents.

Nóra Quoirin is a 15 years old teen with learning difficulties; her family, who live in London, say they believe she was abducted, but police have classified it as a missing person case.

A search team of over 250 people, backed by helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs, is hunting through dense jungle next to the site in southwestern Malaysia but have not found any trace of the teenager.

A school security guard posts a notice bearing a photo of Nora Quoirin, during a search in Seremban, Malaysia. Source: Chris Jung

Some 300 people, many wearing Muslim prayer caps, knelt in prayer during the session dedicated to the teen in the afternoon at a mosque in a nearby town.

“What we’re doing today is to help our friends in the search effort,” said Mohamad Taufek Awaludin, who led the session.

Several police officers and firefighters were among the group. Over two-thirds of Malaysia’s 32 million inhabitants are Muslim.

Source: AP/PA Images

Officials have been playing a recording of the schoolgirl’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, calling out “Nóra, Nóra darling, mummy’s here” through loudspeakers in the hope of drawing her out of the jungle, if she is still there.

Nóra went missing from the 12-acre (five-hectare) Dusun Resort, about an hour outside Kuala Lumpur and in the foothills of a mountain range and next to a forest reserve.

Her family has said it would be extremely unusual for the reserved youngster to have wandered off on her own. While officially treating it as a missing person case, police say they have not ruled out any other possibilities.

“Nóra’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance,” Aisling Agnew, Nóra’s aunt said, adding that her developmental disabilities make her especially vulnerable.

They have questioned around 20 people and are examining fingerprints found on a window pane.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

