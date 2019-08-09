This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hundreds of Malaysians pray for missing Nóra Quoirin as jungle search continues

Hundreds more are searching a jungle nearby for the 15-year-old, who went missing on Sunday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 9 Aug 2019, 11:52 AM
35 minutes ago 2,634 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4758918
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family

HUNDREDS OF MUSLIMS held a special prayer session today for Nóra Quoirin, a teenage Irish citizen who went missing from a Malaysian resort six days ago.

A massive search team has scoured the jungle for the missing girl, who disappeared a day after arriving in Seremban for a holiday with her Franco-Irish parents.

Nóra Quoirin is a 15 years old teen with learning difficulties; her family, who live in London, say they believe she was abducted, but police have classified it as a missing person case.

A search team of over 250 people, backed by helicopters, drones and sniffer dogs, is hunting through dense jungle next to the site in southwestern Malaysia but have not found any trace of the teenager.

British Teenager Nora Quoirin Missing In Malaysia A school security guard posts a notice bearing a photo of Nora Quoirin, during a search in Seremban, Malaysia. Source: Chris Jung

Some 300 people, many wearing Muslim prayer caps, knelt in prayer during the session dedicated to the teen in the afternoon at a mosque in a nearby town.

“What we’re doing today is to help our friends in the search effort,” said Mohamad Taufek Awaludin, who led the session.

Several police officers and firefighters were among the group. Over two-thirds of Malaysia’s 32 million inhabitants are Muslim.

Malaysia UK Missing Schoogirl Source: AP/PA Images

Officials have been playing a recording of the schoolgirl’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, calling out “Nóra, Nóra darling, mummy’s here” through loudspeakers in the hope of drawing her out of the jungle, if she is still there.

Nóra went missing from the 12-acre (five-hectare) Dusun Resort, about an hour outside Kuala Lumpur and in the foothills of a mountain range and next to a forest reserve.

Her family has said it would be extremely unusual for the reserved youngster to have wandered off on her own. While officially treating it as a missing person case, police say they have not ruled out any other possibilities.

“Nóra’s parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance,” Aisling Agnew, Nóra’s aunt said, adding that her developmental disabilities make her especially vulnerable.

They have questioned around 20 people and are examining fingerprints found on a window pane.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

- with reporting from © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie