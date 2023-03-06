Ice warning to take effect around country tonight as temperatures drop below freezing

AN ICE WARNING is due to come into effect this evening as temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow ice warning for the entire country, cautioning the public about “hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths”.

The warning is set to last from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster expects today to start with some hazy sunny spells and well-scattered showers, with outbreaks of rain moving into the north and slowly travelling southwrads.

The afternoon is expected to turn colder and clearer behind the rain with highest temperatures of only four or five degrees Celsius, slightly milder in the south in the early afternoon with temperatures up to around six to nine degrees but “very cold” further north into the evening.

The night will be very cold with lowest temperatures between zero and minus four degrees, causing widespread frost and possible icy stretches, with wintry showers moving into north-facing coasts.

Likewise, tomorrow will be “very cold” but have “plenty of sunshine too”, according to Met Éireann.

“Some well scattered sleet or snow showers will stream into the north and northwest, with a lot of dry weather elsewhere,” the forecaster said. Highest temperatures tomorrow will range from three to six and a few wintry showers are expected overnight as temperatures drop to between zero and minus five degrees.

Overall, the outlook for the week is dominated by very cold nights with frost, ice and some possible “wintry falls”, though the forecast is less certain from the midweek onwards.