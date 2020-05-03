This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 May, 2020
Quiz: Look at these old photos of Dublin - what pub stands there today?

You’d miss pints, wouldn’t you?

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 3 May 2020, 10:00 PM
24 minutes ago 5,104 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5086249

AH PUBS. REMEMBER them?

They’ve been around since the year of dot, and they’ll be back someday, but for now they’re taking a break because of… you know… the whole pandemic thing we have going on right now.

In mean time, give the quiz a go: Look at the old photo Dublin, and tell us what pub stands at that spot today.

Some of the pubs in the photo are still open today (or at least, would be if it wasn’t for SARS-CoV-2).

All photos come from the National Library of Ireland on the Commons – an excellent way to lose several hours.

Want to see a before and after comparison? Complete the quiz first and then click here.

A northside favourite (Robert French, c. 1900)
National Library of Ireland
The Brian Boru
The Gravediggers

The Tolka House
Harry Byrnes
Another one on the northside, and not too far from the banks of the Royal Canal (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1913)
National Library of Ireland
The Bald Eagle
McGrath's

The Auld Triangle
Cusack's
Now on the southside - that bridge in the shot is a clue to the name of the area... (Robert French, c. 1901-1906)
National Library of Ireland
Crowes
Mary Mac's

Paddy Cullen's
The Bridge 1859
Another on the southside, but closer to the city centre, in one of the most-well known areas bordering the Grand Canal. (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1910)
National Library of Ireland
Grace's Bar and Lounge
Rody Boland's

Blackbird
Mother Reilly's
Right in the city centre this time, still on the southside. (JJ Clarke, c. 1900)
National Library of Ireland
O'Donoghue's
Sinnotts Bar

Mary's Bar & Hardware
Neary's
Back on the northside, and this street (that runs parallel to O'Connell Street) is in a lot of ways unchanged from this photo. (James P. O'Dea, June 28 1960)
National LIbrary of Ireland
Panti Bar
The Black Sheep

The Flowing Tide
Slattery's
Further up the northside. There's a famous pub on the corner, but we're looking for the one beside it... (Eason Photographic Collection, c. 1914)
National Library of Ireland
The Hut
The Tolka House

The Cabra House
The Botanic House
Before we go back to the southside, what pub is here on Parnell Street? (Unknown photographer, c. 1969)
National Library of Ireland
O'Reilly's
The Shakespeare

Fibber Magees
The Parnell Heritage Pub & Grill
This scene is remarkably similar today... but what's the name of the southside pub that stands on the corner today? (Fergus O'Connor, c. 1910)
National Library of Ireland
The Terenure Inn
The Sandymount House

Dundrum House
Ballinteer House
No clues this time. (Robert French, c 1910)
National Library of Ireland
Peadar Kearney's
Ryan's

Sin É
Nancy Hands
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
How did you do so well? You are an actual pint of stout.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fair play - you either have a keen eye or really love Dublin pubs.
Share your result:
National Library of Ireland
You scored out of !
Dublin has changed a lot, but you did well spotting these places.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ah you could have done better. Don't feel bad, I'll buy you a pint when this is all over.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Look, it was a tough quiz, no one was going to get them all right.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

