Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 5 December, 2019
Poll: Do you support protests and blockades by farmers?

The IFA has organised a blockade of a major Aldi distribution centre.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 8:26 AM
1 hour ago 6,299 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919182
Farmers at Merrion Square last month. This new protest in Naas has been organised by the Irish Farmers' Association.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
FARMERS ARE CURRENTLY staging a protest outside a major Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare. 

Organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association, the protest began at 7am and is expected to last all day. 

Farmers are blocking exits and entrances at the site. IFA President Joe Healy said farmers are sick of “being short-changed” by meat factories and retailers.

The action comes after a taskforce was agreed by beef farmers and representatives of the beef processing sector in October, following weeks of protests.

So what do you think? Do you support these protests by beef farmers?


Poll Results:

Yes (651)
No (537)
I don't know (52)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (38)

