Poll: Do you support protests and blockades by farmers?

Farmers at Merrion Square last month. This new protest in Naas has been organised by the Irish Farmers' Association.

FARMERS ARE CURRENTLY staging a protest outside a major Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare.

Organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association, the protest began at 7am and is expected to last all day.

Farmers are blocking exits and entrances at the site. IFA President Joe Healy said farmers are sick of “being short-changed” by meat factories and retailers.

The action comes after a taskforce was agreed by beef farmers and representatives of the beef processing sector in October, following weeks of protests.

