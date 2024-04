INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND was notified of a significant fish kill this week in Co Tipperary by members of the public contacting its confidential phoneline.

IFI said it is “grateful” to those who informed officers of the issues and urged the public to continue to use the confidential service to report fish kills, water pollution, illegal fishing, and habitat destruction.

Up to 500 fish are thought to have been killed in the pollution incident in the upper reaches of the Kings River near Ballingarry in Co Tipperary earlier this week.

The river flows into the larger River Nore.

The incident was reported to the confidential phoneline on Monday.

Dead fish were observed for around four kilometres downstream to where the Kings and Crohane Rivers meet.

Species of fish discovered dead included a large number of trout of all ages, along with Atlantic salmon.

Image of one of the fish killed in the pollution incident Inland Fisheries Ireland Inland Fisheries Ireland

IFI environmental officers are monitoring and assessing the water quality in the river to try to establish a conclusive source for the pollution event.

IFI has statutory responsibility for freshwater fish and habitats in over 74,000km of rivers and streams, and 128,000 lake hectares.

A spokesperson noted that IFI does not have the resources to monitor all stretches of these waterbodies at all times, and remarked that it is dependent on the public to inform the organisation of issues impacting their local rivers, lakes and streams.

The spokesperson added that IFI can be contacted via its 24/7 confidential phoneline, or by emailing or phoning local offices nationwide.

The spokesperson said it is their understanding that Tipperary County Council is also commencing an investigation into the Kings River incident.