Advertisement
Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, USA. Alamy Stock Photo
US Elections 2024

Illinois judge orders Donald Trump stricken off ballot for state's Republican primary contest

Trump blasted the Illinois decision as politically motivated and unjust.
1
800
10 minutes ago

A JUDGE IN the US state of Illinois has ordered that former president Donald Trump be taken off the state’s Republican primary ballot over his role in the riot at the Capitol building in Washington on 6 January 2021.

Illinois is the third state to bar Trump from running in the contest for the Republican nomination for a run at the presidency, after Colorado and Maine did likewise, but the final decision will likely be made by the US Supreme Court. 

The three states have relied on a provision in the US Constitution that prohibits people from running for office if they have taken part in an insurrection. 

Trump blasted the Illinois decision as politically motivated and unjust. 

“Democrat front groups continue to attempt to interfere in the election and deny President Trump his rightful place on the ballot,” Trump’s campaign said, promising to appeal the decision.

Anticipating pushback, the judge in Illinois put her decision on pause until Friday to allow for an appeal.

“In the meantime, President Trump remains on the Illinois ballot, is dominating the polls, and will Make America Great Again!” Trump’s campaign said.

Colorado and more than a dozen other states are to hold their presidential nominating contests on 5 March – also known as “Super Tuesday” – and the Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling before then.

The decision by Illinois Judge Tracie Porter, a Democrat, comes as similar anti-Trump ballot measures have cropped up in several states, including a Colorado ruling that is now before the US Supreme Court.

The question before the nine US justices is whether Trump, the presumed Republican presidential candidate, is ineligible to appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Colorado because he engaged in an insurrection, by inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol building on 6 January 2021. 

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court signaled it was skeptical of the Colorado ruling.

With reporting from AFP.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     