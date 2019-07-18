Imitation firearms, smart phones and computers seized by gardaí in Dublin area

IMITATION FIREARMS, SMART phones and computers have been seized by gardaí in the Dublin area.

An Garda Síochána Special Investigations Unit (SIU) attached to DMR Roads Policing Unit, Dublin Castle, have been conducting an investigation into fraud related insurance ghost brokering activities throughout the State.

As part of this ongoing investigation, members of the SIU carried out two searches within the Dublin area yesterday.

A number of items were seized at both locations including smart phones, laptops, desktop computers, hard drives and two imitation firearms (an imitation pistol and an imitation assault rifle).

Three bank accounts were also frozen under the provisions of Section 17(1) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 as amended.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Previous arrests

In September, gardaí carried out a number of searches relating to their investigation into insurance “ghost brokers”.

A total of four people were arrested. One person was charged with a number offences under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

At the time, gardaí said its DMR Roads Policing Division had worked closely with a number of insurance companies over the previous few months.

As a direct result of the operation, in excess of 600 motor insurance policies were to be cancelled by insurers resulting from fraudulently obtained motor insurance policies through ghost brokering activities.