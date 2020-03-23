This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 7,000 applicants contacted about immigration appointments moving online

The office is temporarily closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Christina Finn Monday 23 Mar 2020, 12:53 PM
1 hour ago 12,682 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054694
Irish Immigration Office has closed as of Friday.
Irish Immigration Office has closed as of Friday.
Irish Immigration Office has closed as of Friday.

THE IRISH NATURALISATION and Immigration Service on Burgh Quay in Dublin has  temporarily closed its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

As a result, all appointments will not move online. 

Speaking to the media, Liz Canavan, a senior official in the Department of An Taoiseach said that 7,000 applicants have been contacted to let them know about the change in arrangements. 

The office facilitates approximately 450 to 500 appointments per day – all these appointments will now take place online. 

Last week, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced that immigration permissions due to expire between 20 March and 20 May will be automatically extended for two months.

The office has also taken the decision to temporarily cease accepting new visa applications. This is effective from close of business 20 March.

“Increasing travel restrictions and the measures introduced as part of the Government’s efforts to interrupt the transmission of COVID-19 means that travel may not be possible and even if possible is not advisable unless essential. The situation will continue to be reviewed in consultation with the relevant authorities in the coming days,” it states on the website.

Certain priority/emergency cases will continue to be processed and these include the following:

  • Emergency visa (e.g. Healthcare professionals, health researchers, and elderly care professionals;
  • Immediate family members of Irish citizens, persons legally resident in the State and Persons entitled to avail of the provision of the EU Free Movement Directive.

Reporters were also told today that there was significant feedback and concern from the public relating to non-compliance of social distancing over the weekend. She said that the government would seek to keep public spaces open while reinforcing the need to keep distance between people.

In other government updates, following last week’s call out of volunteers, some 8,000 have signed up to help out organisations around the country. 

There are no supply chain issues reported, and there is ongoing dialogue with the industry. Business Minister Heather Humphreys will meet with the retail sector today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie