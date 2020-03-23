Over 7,000 applicants contacted about immigration appointments moving online

THE IRISH NATURALISATION and Immigration Service on Burgh Quay in Dublin has temporarily closed its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, all appointments will not move online.

Speaking to the media, Liz Canavan, a senior official in the Department of An Taoiseach said that 7,000 applicants have been contacted to let them know about the change in arrangements.

The office facilitates approximately 450 to 500 appointments per day – all these appointments will now take place online.

Last week, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced that immigration permissions due to expire between 20 March and 20 May will be automatically extended for two months.

The office has also taken the decision to temporarily cease accepting new visa applications. This is effective from close of business 20 March.

“Increasing travel restrictions and the measures introduced as part of the Government’s efforts to interrupt the transmission of COVID-19 means that travel may not be possible and even if possible is not advisable unless essential. The situation will continue to be reviewed in consultation with the relevant authorities in the coming days,” it states on the website.

Certain priority/emergency cases will continue to be processed and these include the following:

Emergency visa (e.g. Healthcare professionals, health researchers, and elderly care professionals;

Immediate family members of Irish citizens, persons legally resident in the State and Persons entitled to avail of the provision of the EU Free Movement Directive.

Reporters were also told today that there was significant feedback and concern from the public relating to non-compliance of social distancing over the weekend. She said that the government would seek to keep public spaces open while reinforcing the need to keep distance between people.

In other government updates, following last week’s call out of volunteers, some 8,000 have signed up to help out organisations around the country.

There are no supply chain issues reported, and there is ongoing dialogue with the industry. Business Minister Heather Humphreys will meet with the retail sector today.