Saturday 28 May 2022
IMO backs potential strike action by Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors

The IMO says the “burnout and stress” facing NCHDs will no longer be tolerated.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 28 May 2022, 1:24 PM
The IMO is holdings its AGM today in the Aviva Stadium.
THE IRISH MEDICAL Organisation has unanimously passed an emergency resolution in support of potential strike action by Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors. 

The IMO added that the “burnout and stress” that is facing Non-Consultant Hospital Doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, will no longer be tolerated.

At its AGM, which is taking place today in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, its members unanimously passed an emergency resolution in support NCHDs.

NCHDs are engaged in a campaign seeking to address what they say are unsafe working hours for both doctors and patients, as well as significant contract reform.   

They are currently balloting on taking industrial action, up to and including strike action, in support of its campaign – the ballot will close on the 9th of June.

The emergency resolution passed at the AGM today states that the IMO “fully supports our NCHDs and their #standingUP4NCHDs campaign and ballot for industrial action”.

The emergency resolution added that “unsafe and illegal working hours, huge financial burdens and levels of burnout and stress faced by NCHDs will no longer be tolerated”.

The resolution also called on the “Government and the HSE to recognise and seriously address the challenges and inequities faced by our colleagues who are the consultants, GPs, public and community health doctors of the future”.

Dr. John Cannon, Chair of the NCHD Committee of the IMO, welcomed the vote.

He said the “current system is bad for doctors and unsafe for patients” and is “driving more and more NCHDs abroad”.

Dr. Cannon added that “current contract issues are a monumental act of self-harm by the HSE and the Government”.

He’s also warned that “unless the HSE and Government seriously engage with the IMO, as the Trade Union for NCHDs to resolve these issues, there will be no alternative but to take industrial action”.

While Dr Cannon says doctors want to treat and help patients, he added that “current working conditions are actually unsafe for the very patients we are trying to deliver care to”.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

