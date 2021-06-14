#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Impact of Covid school closures to be felt 'throughout next century'

Ireland could experience a loss in GDP of as much as 1.5% over the next century.

By Nicky Ryan Monday 14 Jun 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,555 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5465530
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lebedinskaia
Image: Shutterstock/Natalia Lebedinskaia

A NEW REPORT warns that the impact of school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be felt throughout the next century – but the damage can be mitigated with appropriate action now.

Social Justice Ireland today published its Education and Covid-19 policy brief, a report examining how moving to remote learning in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus will negatively affect earnings and even the national economy.

“The findings regarding the economic impact of interrupted learning and education on individual student’s earnings throughout their lifetime are very concerning with long-term losses in income of around 3%,” research and policy analyst Michelle Murphy said.

The impact on national GDP is equally concerning with the optimistic scenario being a loss of 1.5% GDP throughout the remainder of the century, with this loss expected to be even greater if education systems are slow to return to prior levels of performance.

Schools were first closed in March 2020, and did not reopen until August. Pupils again returned to remote leaning after Christmas as the third wave pushed Ireland’s healthcare system to capacity in early 2021.

A phased reopening began in March of this year.

The policy brief outlines how the learning gap between rich and poor will be widened, with all students experiencing some loss on their lifetime earnings.

The impact will be felt greatest among disadvantaged students due to the strong link between educational level attained and a reduction in the risk of poverty, the report’s authors highlight.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Progress reversed

“Much of the progress made addressing educational disadvantage to date will be reversed unless the appropriate policies and investment are put in place,” the report reads.

Social Justice Ireland advises that the government consider keeping class sizes small, reducing the teacher-pupil ratio further, and increasing resources for DEIS schools.

It also advises that “the improvement of educational outcomes for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds and disadvantaged communities” be made a policy priority, as well as ensuring generally that the resources and planning are in place to plug any holes that appear in Ireland’s educational system and to place a significant focus on driving down both class sizes and the teacher-pupil ratio.

Read the report in full here.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie