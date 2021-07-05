#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Monday 5 July 2021
Have you been impacted by pandemic maternity restrictions? We want to hear your story

We want to get a wider sense of how Covid-19 maternity restrictions have impacted people. Tell us your story.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 5 Jul 2021, 12:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios
Image: Shutterstock/LightField Studios

THE PANDEMIC HAS impacted most aspects of life – and pregnancy is no exception.

Thousands of people have gotten pregnant and given birth over the course of the past 15 months while restrictions were in place at maternity units for patient and staff safety.

These restrictions, which have changed over time depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country, have been criticised by activists throughout the pandemic. 

The Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, said units will be surveyed this week to assess compliance with the current guidance around restrictions. 

Recent advice includes guidance that partners should be facilitated “throughout the process of labour and childbirth during the time the woman is in the labour ward”.

The Journal wants to get an idea of how the maternity restrictions have impacted individual pregnancies.

Whatever your situation is, we want to hear your story of how these restrictions affected you at some stage over the past 15 months.

Reach out if you:

  • Gave birth during the pandemic
  • Had a partner or loved one who gave birth during the pandemic
  • Had/your partner had a miscarriage
  • Were impacted by partner maternity restrictions in any way
  • Had fears around Covid-19 which impacted your maternity care experience

We will share the stories in a future article. Please include your name and which county you are from along with your story. 

Please tell us if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece.

To share your story, please send 250-300 words (or more if you like) to orladwyer@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Maternity restrictions’. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

