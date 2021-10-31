#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 31 October 2021
Woman (50s) dies after being struck by car in Dublin

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 9:54 AM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A WOMAN HAS died after being struck by a car in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Davitt Road in Inchicore at 1.45am.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The site of the collision remains closed with diversions in place while the scene is forensically examined.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the area between 1am and 1.45am to contact them on 01 666 6600 or 1800 666 1111.

Nicky Ryan
