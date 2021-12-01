Gardaí appeal for witnesses to street violence outside Irishtown pub ahead of FAI Cup final

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses in relation to an incident of violent disorder that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Dublin 4.

It occurred at approximately 2:50 pm outside a well-known pub on the Irishtown Road before the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium. Local uniform gardaí supported by the Garda National Public Order Unit attended the scene.

Damage was caused to a number of vehicles outside the premises during the incident and a number of people were assaulted. No serious injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

Images of the incident have been widely circulated on social media.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and anyone who recorded the incident on their mobile phone to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking any road user who was travelling in the vicinity of the Irishtown Road at approximately 2:50 pm on Sunday, who may have camera footage, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.