Sunday 28 November 2021
Gardaí respond after violent clashes ahead of FAI Cup final

Investigations are ongoing. There are no reports of any arrests.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 5:33 PM
File image
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ RESPONDED TO an outbreak of violence in the Irishtown area of Dublin this afternoon as crowds gathered ahead of the FAI Cup final at the nearby Aviva Stadium.

Scuffles and fights broke out outside a pub in the area. 

Fans had been gathering ahead of the meeting of  Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic at the Dublin 4 venue. 

Video footage shared online showed missiles – including bottles and flares – being thrown as fights broke out. 

A Garda spokesperson said order was quickly restored. 

There have been no arrests confirmed as yet. 

“An Garda Síochána is aware of an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, 28th November, 2021, on the Irishtown Road, Dublin 4,” the spokesperson said in a statement. 

“Order was quickly restored by Gardaí who attended the scene. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

