GOVERNMENT ARE TO examine proposals which would increase the maximum sentences for offences relating to knife crime as statistics show seizures and assaults with a bladed weapon are on the rise.

Justice minister Helen McEntee said the proposed sentence increases are to protect younger people impacted by knife crime, as more than 2,100 knives were seized in 2022 while number of people treated for knife injuries in 2019 was 9% higher than in 2018.

The memo, which will be brought forward to Cabinet today, plans to increase the maximum sentences for possessing a knife with intent to cause injury, or trespassing with a knife, or intimidating with a knife from five to seven years.

The justice ministers, McEntee and James Browne, are also proposing to increase maximum sentence for the manufacture, importation or sale of non-firearm offensive weapons from seven to 10 years.

Both increases are as a result of recommendations given to the Department of Justice by a forum of gardaí, probation officers and other, related Government departments, as well as community members impacted by knife crime and experts.

Speaking to reports before cabinet this morning, McEntee said that the State are ensuring that the penalties match the seriousness of knife crime, as well as following the recommendations given to them by the Anti-Social Behaviour Forum.

The memos come after McEntee earner this month secured €93 million in funding in order to increase the capacity in Irish prisons by 670 additional spaces.

Population figures, published yesterday, show most prisons in Ireland are currently over their recommended capacity.

Additionally, the number of people on temporary release, which The Journal previously reported was being used to alleviate overcrowding, has reached a record-high.



McEntee said this month, before the announcement of today’s proposal to increase maximum sentences, that the increased capacity would ensure there were enough spaces to hold those who commit crime.