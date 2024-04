SIMON HARRIS IS gaining support from outside of the coalition in Government after meeting with Independent TDs who have said they will give him their backing as Taoiseach next week.

The Minister for Higher Education is expected to be voted as Taoiseach by the Dáil next Tuesday after Leo Varadkar stepped down last month. Harris has now been meeting with a number of TDs from outside Government to secure the vote.

Independent TDs Denis Naughten and Michael Lowry both confirmed yesterday evening that they will be voting for Harris next week after meeting with him earlier during the day.

Naughten confirmed yesterday that he would be supporting Harris as Taoiseach, adding: “I look forward to working with him over the next 12 months as Taoiseach and I’ll be voting for him next Tuesday.”

Independent TD Denis Naughten was communications minister in 2018. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Roscommon-Galway TD said he has worked with Harris for 20 years on a number of issues, including on flooding, health and science.

Advertisement

Lowry said he agreed to support the nomination for Harris as Taoiseach after what he labelled a “positive and useful” meeting between them on issues such as small business support, farming and University Hospital Limerick.

According to a statement from the Tipperary TD, Harris expressed “grave concern” over the ongoing overcrowding issues in the Limerick hospital, empathised with the farming community and promised to open Government channels to small businesses.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry spoke to Harris on a range of issues during a meeting between them yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“I found the meeting to be positive and useful in assisting me to fulfill my continued ambition to give the best possible service to the people of Tipperary I am privileged to represent,” Lowry said.

“Therefore I have agreed to support the nomination of Simon Harris as Taoiseach next Tuesday,” he added.

Harris is due to meet with a number of other Independent TDs today and in the days ahead of the vote next week.

RTÉ News reports that he has already received support from former-Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, former-Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh and suspended Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan.